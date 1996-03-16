MS wants to send the very best

Microsoft has formed an alliance with Hallmark Cards , capping off a lengthy list of deals struck this week.

The companies signed a five-year agreement to "convert advancing technology into new communication tools," but officials declined to elaborate. "We're not announcing any information on specific products. The details are going to stay very vague until products roll out into the marketplace," Hallmark spokeswoman Adrienne Lallo said.

The deal will be similar to the one Hallmark currently has with software company Micrografx. The two companies developed software that lets users design personalized greeting cards on their PCs. The deal with Micrografx will expire soon, according to Hallmark officials.

"If you can use a computer, and you like to keep in touch with friend and family, it's very likely a Microsoft and Hallmark offering will capture your attention," Hallmark vice president Doranne Hudson said in a statement.