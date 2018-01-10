Josh Miller/CNET

One of the absolute joys about CES is discovering a random jewel among the hundreds of exhibition booths. That's the case with the company Wireless Mobi Solution (WMS) from San Diego. Its jewel: a midrange Android phone with a built-in HD projector.

The phone is called the Moviphone and as the name so rudimentarily suggests, it's all about movies. And what better way to watch a movie than projecting it onto a wall as big as you can? The 50-lumen projector supports a 720p HD image that can be projected up 100 inches in size.

The projector simply mirrors whatever is on the screen. If you're watching Netflix or YouTube on the phone's display, it's projected. If you have a PowerPoint presentation or just want to show off some snaps, then they go up on the wall.

This isn't the first phone with a built-in projector. Remember the Samsung Galaxy Beam from 2012? Motorola's Z family of phones can have a projector added onto them via a magnetic Moto Mod.

What's exciting about the Moviphone is when the projector is off, you would never know the phone had one. Svelte, with a 5.5-inch display, it looks like a OnePlus 5 had a phone baby with a Motorola Z2 Play.

The Moviphone is unlocked and comes with 128GB of storage. It runs a stock version of Android Nougat and is available now for $599, which converts to about £445 or AU$765, from the WMS website. Part of the reason WMS is at CES is to connect with carriers and third-party retailers in hopes of having the Moviphone become more widely available.

We only had a quick look at the Moviphone, but look forward to testing one out more in-depth.

WMS Moviphone specs

5.5-inch, 1,920x1,080-pixel OLED display



Android Nougat 7.0



1.5GHz octacore MediaTek processor



128GB of storage



4GB of RAM



16-megapixel rear camera



8-megapixel front-facing camera



4,000mAh battery



USB-C



Headphone jack



