MoviePass will charge an extra $2 for popular movies starting in July

MoviePass

MoviePass customers who want to see latest popular films will soon be stuck with an additional fee.

Starting next month, MoviePass will charge subscribers $2 -- and possibly more -- to see movies it deems popular. The move was reported earlier by Business Insider.

The additional fee, reminiscent of surge pricing on Uber, will roll out in "coming weeks" as part of a test program, MoviePass said in an emailed statement. The company didn't explain how it would determine which movies were considered popular.

"We intend to keep the $9.95 model live and running," the company said. "At the same time, we are launching new optional add-ons that will allow members to invite a friend to the theaters, upgrade to premium 3D and IMAX showings, or order tickets specifically for certain high-demand showings for a small additional fee."

The MoviePass announcement comes after the AMC theater chain launched a new program on Wednesday that lets you watch three movies a week for $20 a month. AMC also offers multiple viewings per day and repeat viewings. The program can be used for IMAX, Dolby Cinema, 3D and other premium formats.

AMC criticized MoviePass's business model as unsustainable.

"In AMC's view, that price level is unsustainable and only sets up consumers for ultimate disappointment down the road if or when the product can no longer be fulfilled," AMC said in a release.

In the meantime, you'll have to decide what movies are worth an extra 2 bucks to see this summer.