MoviePass $10 Unlimited plan returns from limbo

The movie-a-day subscription pass to coax people back into the theater has returned after a brief hiatus in limbo.

moviepass-apps

 MoviePass

We briefly mourned five days ago when MoviePass took down its $10 a month Unlimited subscription, thinking it was permanent, but you can rejoice -- it just popped up back on the company's web site.

Our resident Cheapskate had already adjusted his recommendations to account for that, but he'll likely enter recalculating mode, so check back for the old math.

