Taylor Martin/CNET

MoviePass is the best thing I've bought this year. It's better than my AirPods, which I use every day. And it's not because I now go to more movies, it's because I spend way way less money doing it. MoviePass was the answer to the common, absurd post-college loans problem (aka Zero Disposable Income). I love going to the movies, and MoviePass let me go whenever I darn well wanted. It's that simple.

For $10 a month, subscribers were told they could see any movie they wanted, once per day, every day of the week. My favorite feature was watching and rewatching any movie I wanted -- I've seen Black Panther 4 times on the big screen (because I can).

But like any good thing, it came to an end...kind of. MoviePass keeps changing the game on us and it's starting 👏 to 👏 mess 👏 with 👏 me.

At first, it was only available for use at some theaters; then extra theaters were added, but you couldn't pre-book tickets. Then came the real kicker: MoviePass decided instead of 30 movies per month (or the same movie 30 times!) we should only get a measly four. Finally, a week ago, MoviePass hit us where it hurt most: those four movies had to be different. NO REPEATS!

That last change hurt the most. Four movies per month, I can wrap my head around. But I love MoviePass because I could see the same movie on the big screen as many times as I wanted. Why can't I spend every day of May seeing the Avengers kick butt (or have their butt kicked)?

I know I sound dramatic, but give me a break, I'm 23. And to be fair this change didn't just affect me. I spend enough time on Twitter to see everyone else annoyed that MoviePass keeps changing the game on us. You can't give me the sweet, sweet fruit of unlimited AND repeats, and then just take it away!

Is there any way I can convince @MoviePass to let me see the same movie multiple times again? I’m not using it for fraud at all, just a fan of movies. The ease in which to watch them I feel has been taken from me. — Cory “Lounge-Shorts” Thompson (@CoryThomps) May 3, 2018

When I heard the news that I couldn’t go see Avengers twice it nearly crushed me... like I have to pay?! WITH MY OWN MONEY?? pic.twitter.com/cQrKm17UPv — Braden Clark (@Mr_Clarkster) May 2, 2018

I lowkey think I’m the reason MoviePass took away being allowed to watch the same movie more than once bc I saw @lovesimonmovie 10 times — love, kyreece (@TSwift_1D_13) May 4, 2018

Here's the problem: I don't have a solution. This is more like a plea for MoviePass. Don't keep changing the rules on me, I can't keep up. My heart can't take it. Every time I update my app, I worry my favorite word, "unlimited," will be missing again or a different feature I've become attached to will be taken away.

All that aside, I am still in love with MoviePass. I love the app, I love how easy it is and I love that if I ever need to kill a few hours, I can easily go do something I love.

Because even though it's cheesy, I love going to the movies. I love the popcorn smell, the big chairs, the pre-movie trivia, watching trailers on the big screen and being cut off from everything for 2 hours. It's the purest form of entertainment to me. At this point, MoviePass could limit me to B-movies or just trailers and I'd probably still keep it. Because walking into a movie with my MoviePass ticket is still awesome...

But you better believe I'll keep complaining about it.

P.S. MoviePass brought back unlimited movies 🎉🎉 but how long will they actually stick around? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

