Movado, Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss are making Android Wear smartwatches

Sarah Tew/CNET

Get ready for more of your favorite watch brands to start peddling smartwatch alternatives.

Movado Group has announced its own line of smartwatches compatible with Android Wear 2.0, Google's newly-updated smartwatch software. Movado previously made a line of smart analog smartwatches via a collaboration with HP. It looks like Movado Group's making a leap to Google.

Movado Connect, one of Movado's flagship Android Wear 2.0 watches, will cost $495 when it debuts this fall. It promises five "unique, customizable" watch faces based on designs of Movado watches. They'll also be Android Pay-compatible (not all Android Wear watches are). Movado's recent press release promises five different men's designs, but doesn't mention any women's watches.

Two of Movado Group's other watch brands, Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss, will also be debuting Android Wear watches at the upcoming Baselworld watch show in Switzerland.

Fossil, Tag Heuer and Nixon already have Android Wear-compatible smartwatches. Android Wear 2.0 updates should hit other existing Android Wear watches this month.