Motorola sets next launch for July 25 in NY

Motorola

Motorola's invite to its next launch event has arrived and, well, it's cryptic.

The animated GIF shows a long tunnel or arches that leads to the right, illuminated with red, yellow, orange, pink and blue light that rushes to you from somewhere down the hall.

"You won't want to miss this," the invitation promises before flashing the Motorola batwing logo and the event date: July 25 in New York City (hashtag #hellomotoworld).

So what could it be? Rumors point to the Moto X4 -- which could have dual cameras on the back and boast water resistance -- or maybe the rumored Moto Z2 Force, which could follow up the recently released, midrange Moto Z2 Play.

There's also a good chance we'll see some new magnetic Mods that attach to the Z family of phones.

Motorola is taking a two-pronged approach to phones: entry-level devices like the Moto E4 and excellent Moto G5 Plus on the one hand, and high-end showings like the Z series, which use those snap-on Mods to make the phones different than most others you can buy today.

Whatever Motorola has waiting for us, CNET will be there to cover it live.