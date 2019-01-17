Not only did we fail to predict how popular the Motorola Razr would be, we didn't see this coming, either. Lenovo-owned Motorola may planning to resurrect the brand with a $1,500 folding-screen model in partnership with Verizon.
According to the Wall Street Journal (paywall) the device is already being tested and we might see it as soon as February. It would make sense for the company to want an unveiling at Mobile World Congress at the end of February, when we expect Samsung to have its folding-screen "Galaxy X."
According to the WSJ's sources, Motorola will do a limited manufacturing run of about 200,000.
Motorola didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.
Discuss: Motorola Razr may stage a folding-screen comeback with a $1,500 price tag
