Motorola phones to come in BlackBerry flavor

Research In Motion announced on Tuesday that Motorola is licensing technology that will allow its cell phones to connect to RIM's BlackBerry messaging service and software. The deal means that people with certain Motorola handsets, such as the upcoming MPx and MPx220, will be able to wirelessly access their e-mail anytime. Motorola already has a similar deal with RIM's rival Good Technology.

Motorola's MPx phone, set for launch in the second half of 2004, will come with a keyboard and built-in Wi-Fi technology. The MPx will run Microsoft's Windows Mobile Pocket PC 2003 operating system, while the Motorola MPx220 will use Microsoft Windows Mobile SmartPhone 2003. The MPx220 is due out in the fourth quarter.