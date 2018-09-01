Motorola One and One Power look like iPhone X copycats, but cost much less

Motorola

Looks like Lenovo hopped on the bandwagon of releasing iPhone X lookalikes.

The company announced the Motorola One and Motorola One Power on Friday at IFA 2018. The two phones feature a notched display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. They're also both Android One phones, which means they'll run a stock version of Android and be among the first phones to get Android 9 Pie soon after they release.

Even though the phones come with the latest version of Android and "premium" (but played-out) iPhone X design, they do so at a midrange budget. The Motorola One retails at 299 euros (about $347/£268/AU$483). Pricing for the Motorola One Power has yet to be announced.

Enlarge Image Motorola

The Motorola One is the more standard model. It comes with:

5.9-inch HD display

4K video recording

Split-screen multitasking

13-megapixel dual rear camera

8-megapixel front camera

Google Lens

TurboCharge fast charging

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor

The Motorola One Power is slightly souped up with:

6.2-inch Full HD+ display

Two day battery life (according to Lenovo)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor

64GB built-in storage, with up to 256GB expandable storage



Lenovo says the Motorola One will be available in the coming months in Europe, Latin America and Asia. Meanwhile the Motorola One Power will be available in India starting in October.