Motorola's Moto Z2 might be the next-gen phone for Mods

What do you call the follow-up to the Moto Z, the high-end phone that introduced the world to interchangeable hardware known as Moto Mods? How about the Moto Z2?

That's exactly what Twitter tipster Evan Blass shared this week (see his tweet below).

Motorola (which has been known as Lenovo Moto, but is now back to Motorola again) is the only brand left embracing a modular design. Need more battery? Snap on a Moto Mod battery pack. Want to up your entertainment game? Try on the speaker or projector Mod. With Google's Project Ara folded and LG's G5 experiment failed, the modular Moto Z could help decide Motorola's fate as a brand.

The Moto Z family currently consists of the Moto Z, Moto Z Play, and Moto Z Force. In addition to the phones, Motorola has pledged to keep releasing Moto Mods at a rate of at least 12 a year. A next-gen Moto Z2 would help keep the Mods alive.

Besides the rumored name, we haven't heard much else about the Moto Z2. The original Moto Z debuted last July, so we could be learn more about the phone in the next few months if the Moto Z follows an annual release schedule. In the meantime, there are plenty of new Moto Mods to keep your current Moto Z feeling fresh.

Motorola declined to comment.