Motorola may be getting ready to launch its Moto G6 smartphone. This week, TENAA, China's Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center, released photos alleging to be the new phone.

On Monday, the company said it would be announcing new products next month. The Moto G6 would replace the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, the latter of which won CNET's Editors Choice award for its high value and budget price.

The image of a shiny, black device that could be the Moto G6 obscures a lot of detail, but it does suggest a curved top, bottom and sides and a glossy finish. Reading between the lines, this design looks more sophisticated than last year's model, which had a modern, metal body.

The photo leak comes at a time of transition for Motorola. The company also on Monday named a new chairman and president, Sergio Buniac. The Moto veteran replaces Aymar de Lencquesaing, who stepped down earlier this year.

"Sergio is highly respected within the industry and we know he's the right choice to lead us forward as President and Chairman of Motorola," the company wrote in a blog post. "We realize we've had a great deal of transformation over the past years, and we're grateful for our fans' support and commitment."

