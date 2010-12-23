Motorola Mobility acquires cloud start-up Zecter

CNET

Motorola Mobility, the consumer devices subsidiary that's being formally spun off from the rest of Motorola, announced today that it's acquired a start-up called Zecter, which makes software for cloud storage and file-sharing. It'll work the technology from Zecter's products, ZumoDrive and ZumoCast, into its MotoBlur service so that subscribers can access and sync files across multiple devices more quickly, as well as stream content like music and video.

The Y Combinator-backed Zecter, founded in 2007, will continue to run its existing products. ZumoDrive, which operates an iPhone app for easy file syncing , will be unaffected; streaming app ZumoCast will temporarily have new account creation frozen while upgrades are made, but existing subscribers will see no change.

"Consumers want seamless access to their content and media from wherever they are, while content providers want to ensure that content remains protected and secure," Christy Wyatt, corporate vice president of software and services for Motorola Mobility, said in a release. "We believe that Zecter enables that seamless experience with the necessary security measures, and we are delighted to be able to work with this team."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.