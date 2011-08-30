Motorola Droid Bionic finally launching Sept. 8

Screenshot by Bonnie Cha/CNET

Update, 10:24 a.m., PT: Verizon Wireless is saying that September 8 is not an official date for the Droid Bionic's release. We'll have more details when we get them.

At long last, the national nightmare is almost over for Android fans for the Motorola Droid Bionic will finally be released on September 8 with Verizon Wireless.

The announcement came via the official Droid Bionic Twitter account, and a subsequent tweet stated that preorders were not being taken yet. Pricing information also was not revealed at this time, though it's rumored to be in the $299.99 range.

First introduced at CES 2011 and slated for a Q2 release, the Droid Bionic was delayed till the summer to make improvements. Neither Motorola nor Verizon have released an official release with final specs, but a recent leak suggested that the Android 2.3 smartphone would offer laptop dock connectivity and wireless printing, in addition to a 4.3-inch qHD display, dual-core 1GHz processors, an 8-megapixel rear camera, a front-facing camera, HDMI mirroring, and LTE support.

Of course, we'll bring you the official details once we have them. In the meantime, you can get pumped up for the Droid Bionic with this teaser video from Verizon.

(Source: AndroidGuys)