Motorola Cliq gets official pricing and release date

T-Mobile announces that the Motorola Cliq will be in stores and sold online starting November 2 for $199.99 with contract.

Well, how's that for timing? Just after posting a story about Motorola Cliqpresales,T-Mobile dropped the official details on pricing and the availability date for the Cliq. Motorola's first Google Android smartphone will be available online and in T-Mobile stores starting November 2 for $199.99 with a two-year contract and qualifying voice and data plan.

Presales will start on October 19 and run through November 1, and devices will be shipped as orders are received. You can register for updates at T-Mobile's Web site.

Now that the questions of availability and pricing are settled, the next question is how well will the Cliq sell? While we'll reserve our final judgment till after we've reviewed the smartphone, I do think the price is a smidge too high. You've got Sprint selling the HTC Hero for $179.99 with a two-year contract, so I would have liked to see the Cliq for the same price, at the very least. What do you guys think?

