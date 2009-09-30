Motorola Cliq gets official pricing and release date

Now Playing: Watch this: Motorola Cliq (T-Mobile)

Well, how's that for timing? Just after posting a story about Motorola Cliq presales, T-Mobile dropped the official details on pricing and the availability date for the Cliq. Motorola's first Google Android smartphone will be available online and in T-Mobile stores starting November 2 for $199.99 with a two-year contract and qualifying voice and data plan.

Presales will start on October 19 and run through November 1, and devices will be shipped as orders are received. You can register for updates at T-Mobile's Web site.