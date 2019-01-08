Motorola brings baby monitoring to CES 2019 with Hubble

Angela Lang/CNET

Motorola is upping the baby monitoring game with smart camera baby mobiles, a camera with interchangeable platforms and a health-tracking baby bed insert, all on the Hubble Connected platform.

Halo

The Halo baby monitor attaches to a cot or crib for an overhead view of the baby. The 1080p camera includes IR night vision up to 10 meters and two-way audio that can be activated when motion or audio is sensed. On your smartphone, you can use the Hubble app to view the camera's feed and respond to alerts.

Angela Lang/CNET

Above the camera, a ring of soft light glows and changes colors, while a virtual mobile projects scenes onto the ceiling. There's also the option to play lullabies or your own voice recordings through the Halo's speakers. The Halo is available now at BuyBuyBaby with an MSRP of $249. Pair the Halo with a portable, baby monitoring screen for a Halo+ package with a retail price of $299.

Angela Lang/CNET

Motorola Mods

In addition to the Halo baby monitoring, Motorola also introduced a camera with interchangeable stands. Expected in the second quarter of 2019, Motorola Mods can be used for indoor, outdoor, crib mount or pan, tilt and zoom functionality.

Pricing for the Motorola Mods hasn't been announced yet, but the team told me they estimated the price to be around $200 for the camera and a stand.

Angela Lang/CNET

Comfort Cloud

Rounding out Motorola's lineup of baby-centric tech is the Comfort Cloud. This smart baby cushion aims to bring health stats to parents via the Hubble app. A smart sleep strip sensor is placed into a special insert on the baby cushion and monitors sleeping patterns based on heart rate, respiratory rate, sleep cycles, body movement and sleep time.

Stats can be seen in the app and you can receive alerts when something doesn't seem right. The sensor strip charges via Micro-USB and can hold a charge for approximately eight days. The Comfort Cloud is expected to be available with an MSRP of $199.

