Moto Z3 vs. Galaxy S9, iPhone X, Oneplus 6 and Pixel 2

Tyler Lizenby

At a Chicago press event today, Motorola announced the Moto Z3, a premium phone that features a dual 12-megapixel rear camera, 5G support and a splash resistant design. It joins the Moto Z3 Play, which launched back in June, as part of the company's high-end line of phones that work with magnetic snap-on accessories called Moto Mod.

As Motorola's flagship phone, the Z3 will have to compete with other top-tier Android phones, as well as Apple's iPhone X. That includes the sleek but pricey Galaxy S9, the affordably powerful OnePlus 6 and the first-rate Pixel 2 (which is anticipated to be replaced by its Pixel 3 successor in October).

To see how well new Moto Z3 stacks up against its rivals, check out the spec chart below. And for more information about the phone, be sure to read CNET's Moto Z3 hands-on.