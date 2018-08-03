Moto Z3 vs. Galaxy S9, iPhone X, Oneplus 6 and Pixel 2

At a Chicago press event today, Motorola announced the Moto Z3, a premium phone that features a dual 12-megapixel rear camera, 5G support and a splash resistant design. It joins the Moto Z3 Play, which launched back in June, as part of the company's high-end line of phones that work with magnetic snap-on accessories called Moto Mod.
As Motorola's flagship phone, the Z3 will have to compete with other top-tier Android phones, as well as Apple's iPhone X. That includes the sleek but pricey Galaxy S9, the affordably powerful OnePlus 6 and the first-rate Pixel 2 (which is anticipated to be replaced by its Pixel 3 successor in October).
To see how well new Moto Z3 stacks up against its rivals, check out the spec chart below. And for more information about the phone, be sure to read CNET's Moto Z3 hands-on.
Moto Z3 spec comparison
|
|Motorola Moto Z3
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|Apple iPhone X
|OnePlus 6
|Google Pixel 2
|Display size, resolution
|6-inch; 2,160x1,080 pixels
|5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|5.8-inch; 2,436x1,125 pixels
|6.28-inch; 2,280x1,080 pixels
|5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
|Pixel density
|402ppi
|570ppi
|458ppi
|402ppi
|441ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|3.01x6.16x0.27 in
|5.81x2.70x0.33 in
|5.7x2.79x0.30 in
|6.13x2.97x0.31 in
|5.7x2.7x0.3 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|76.5x156.5 x 6.75 mm
|147.7x68.7x8.5 mm
|143.6x70.9x7.7 mm
|155.7x75.4x7.75 mm
|145.7x69.7x7.8 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|5.5 oz; 156 g
|5.75 oz; 163g
|6.14 oz; 174 g
|6.2 oz; 177 g
|5.04 oz; 143g
|Mobile software
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|iOS 11
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Camera
|12-megapixel standard, 12-megapixel telephoto
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel standard, 12-megapixel telephoto
|16-megapixel standard, 20-megapixel telephoto
|12-megapixel
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|7-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Samsung Exynos 9810
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Storage
|64GB
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 256GB
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 128GB
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|3GB
|6GB, 8GB
|4GB
|Expandable storage
|2TB
|400GB
|None
|None
|None
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|3,000mAh
|2,716mAh (Apple doesn't confirm this)
|3,300mAh
|2,700mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Side of phone
|Back of phone
|None (Face ID via TrueDepth camera)
|Back of phone
|Back of phone
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Lightning
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Special features
|Compatible with 5G on Verizon; splash resistant; Moto Voice (beta)
|Dual-aperture camera; water-resistant (IP68); super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning
|Water resistant (IP67), wireless charging, TrueDepth front-facing camera adds Face ID for payments and enables front-facing AR effects
|Portrait mode, notifications toggle, dual-SIM, Dash Charging
|Squeeze sides for Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$480 on Verizon
|Varies by carrier: $720-$800 (64GB)
|$999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB)
|$529 (64GB), $579 (128GB), $629 (256GB)
|$649 (64GB), $749 (128GB)
|Price (GBP)
|TBD
|£739
|£999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB)
|£469 (64GB), £519 (128GB), £569 (256GB)
|£629 (64GB), £729 (128GB)
|Price (AUD)
|TBD
|AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,349 (256GB)
|AU$1,579 (64GB), AU$1,829 (256GB)
|AU$702 (64GB), AU$769 (128GB), AU$835 (256GB)
|AU$1,079 (64GB), AU$1,229 (128GB)
