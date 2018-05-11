Moto Z3 Play kicks the home button to the curb

Moto's premium line of phones is due for an update, and new leaked renders of the Z3 Play give those who like their phones reasonably affordable something to be excited about.

The phone will remove the home button of its predecessor, the excellent Z2 Play, and as such is likely to feature a display larger than the Z2 Play's 5.5-inch one. There are also some dual cameras on the back of a render that was tweeted by frequent tipster Evan Blass. It also seems the headphone jack has been removed.

Moto Z3 Play in Deep Indigo pic.twitter.com/868WiA3CG6 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 11, 2018

If it's any consolation, it does look like Moto Mods will stay. Fans will still be able to switch things around -- literally -- and customise the phones with the firm's interchangeable hardware modules, including JBL's snap-on speaker.

The Z family is Moto's most premium line, with the Play being the cheaper model. Previous generations have included a pricier Z Force variant, which among other things has featured a more powerful processor. No price is known, but the Z2 Play launched at $499, £379 and AU$699.

Now Playing: Watch this: See Moto Z2 Play's almost-killer feature

There's no word on an official launch date yet, although the rumour mill points to June.