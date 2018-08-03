Motorola has just announced the Moto Z3, at a small press event at its headquarters in Chicago. This is the latest phone for Motorola's Z family of phones with magnetic backings that attach to Moto Mods, or modules.

One of the most interesting is a 5G Mod that Motorola will release later on, in conjunction with Verizon. Using this, the Moto Z3 will be able to get a foothold in 5G technology, the next generation of fast data that will make phones upload and download faster. It's likely that the 5G Mod won't arrive until early 2019 when Verizon's first 5G markets flicker to life.

Like the original Moto Z Force and Moto Z2 Force before it, the Moto Z3 here will make its carrier home exclusively on Verizon in the US, at least at first.

The Moto Z3 will cost $480 and launch on August 16.

While 5G is the phone's big story today, it's the magnetic Mods that give the Moto Z phones like the Z3 and long-lived Moto Z3 Play their character.

Mods include backings that help you customize the phone's look and feel and battery pack add-ons that can double the phone's battery life before needing a charge.

While Mods were once Motorola's golden ticket to stepping out from the Android crowd back when the first Moto Z phone debuted in 2016, the promise of its Mods has significantly dried up.

The bustling modular ecosystem that Motorola first envisioned has failed to arrive, despite some interesting contributions from Polaroid (a projector mod), Hasselblad (a photo mod) and a gaming Mod that reminded us of the Nintendo Switch.

Motorola and its parent company, Lenovo, aren't fully to blame. Motorola bet big on buyers' interest in customizing their phones with add-on parts to boost speaker, gaming and photo capabilities, but modular phones never caught on. The mighty Google was forced to abandon its own take on modules, Project Ara, and the Essential Phone, which was spun up by "the father of Android", Andy Rubin, has now been scrapped after seeing only one compatible module.

Although the promise of customization may not be the Z3's biggest draw for every potential buyer, Motorola still scores points with CNET reviewers for solid phone hardware and clever software that's better in some ways than Google's own take on Android.

Motorola Moto Z3 specs we know so far

6-inch AMOLED display

Dual 12-megapixel cameras

Fingerprint sensor

USB-C jack



No headphone jack



5G Mod (eventually)

This is a developing story. Update often for up-to-the-minute info!

