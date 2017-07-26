Moto Z2 Force specs vs. the Galaxy S8, LG G6 and HTC U11

Motorola's high-end phone has two cameras, a shatter-resistant screen and snap-on parts. Here's how it compares to the other big guns.

Phones

Motorola's new Moto Z2 Force has thrown down the gauntlet against the Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6 and HTC U11. Now it's our turn to see how all these large-screen handsets with top-notch features measure up.

Let's break down the Z2 Force. The Android 7.1.1 phone piles on the hardware, with two 12-megapixel rear cameras, Qualcomm's fastest processor (the Snapdragon 835) and a reinforced screen said to withstand "accidental" drops of 4-5 feet -- without needing an extra screen protector on top. 

It's a more premium Moto phone made for Motorola's snap-on magnetic Mods, compared to the likable midrange Z2 Play, which costs a lot less. 

It's also the priciest model, coming in at $730 through $810, depending on the carrier (that averages to about $800). Motorola didn't announce UK or Australian pricing, but that converts to about £615 or AU$1,000.

Price could be the Z2 Force's biggest hangup if you don't snap it up on a promotional sale. It's the most expensive of these four high-end phones, and that's mostly due to the Shatter Shield screen tech that promises to ward off cracks and shattering when it fumbles from your hands. The Moto Mod compatibility also makes it unique compared to the S8, G6 and U11 -- but remember that if you don't buy the Z2 Force as part of a bundle, you'll also be paying for those Mods.

The Z2 Force's two rear cameras and fast Qualcomm chipset help it keep pace with the competition (the squeezable HTC U11 sticks to one lens and the LG G6 uses a slightly slower processor). You can add more storage to the Z2 Force's generous 64GB or 128GB options (this varies by region). 

Like the Galaxy S8, it'll be able to ride on the fastest Gigabit-class LTE networks once the carriers are ready to deploy them. That makes the Z2 Force future-proof when it comes to getting the fastest network speeds.

There are some downsides, too. Unlike the others, the Z2 Force is merely splash-proof, not fully water-resistant, and it has the smallest battery capacity of the bunch. But of course we won't know how battery life compares to the others until we get a chance to test it.

That goes for the Z2 Force's performance across the board, from the camera to the real-world dropability of its lauded screen. Until then, we'll leave you with the full hardware specs below, and update this story after some thorough testing.

Moto Z2 Force specs versus Galaxy S8, LG G6, HTC U11


 Motorola Moto Z2 Force Samsung Galaxy S8 LG G6 HTC U11
Display size, resolution 5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 with ShatterShield 5.8-inch; 2960x1440 pixels 5.7-inch, 2,880x1,440 pixels 5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels
Pixel density 534ppi 570ppi 565ppi 534ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 6.1x3x0.24 in 5.9x2.9x0.31 in 5.9x2.8x0.31 in 6.1x3x0.31 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 156x76x6 mm 148.9x68.1x8 mm 148.9x71.97.x7.9 mm 154x76x7.9 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5 oz; 143g 5.5 oz; 155g 5.7 oz, 162g 6 oz; 169g
Mobile software Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Camera Dual 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 13-megapixel (standard), 13-megapixel (wide) 12-megapixel
Front-facing camera 5-megapixel 8-megapixel 5-megapixel 16-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 1080p
Processor 2.35GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz+1.7GHz) 2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 with Adreno 530 GPU Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.4GHz+1.9GHz)
Storage 64GB, 128GB (varies) 64GB 32GB 64GB, 128GB (varies by region)
RAM 4GB, 6GB (varies) 4GB 4GB 4GB, 6GB (varies by region)
Expandable storage Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Up to 2TB
Battery 2,730mAh 3,000mAh 3,300mAh 3,000mAh
Fingerprint sensor Beneath screen Back cover Back cover Home button
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C
Special features Splash-resistant; Gigabit LTE-ready Water-resistant (IP68); wireless charging; Gigabit LTE-ready 18:9 aspect ratio; wireless charging (US-only); water-resistant IP67, dual SIM (some regions)
Price off-contract (USD) $730-$810, depending on carrier AT&T: $750; Verizon: $720; T-Mobile: $750; Sprint: $750; US Cellular: $675 AT&T: $720, Verizon: $672 T-Mobile: $650, Sprint: $708, US Cellular: $598 $649
Price (GBP) Converts to about £615 £689 £649 £679
Price (AUD) Converts to about AU$1,000 AU$1,199 AU$1,008 $AU999
CNET First Take

More stories

Next Article: Flash loses final appeal: Adobe sentences its web tech to death
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF