Moto Z2 Force specs vs. the Galaxy S8, LG G6 and HTC U11

Motorola's new Moto Z2 Force has thrown down the gauntlet against the Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6 and HTC U11. Now it's our turn to see how all these large-screen handsets with top-notch features measure up.

Let's break down the Z2 Force. The Android 7.1.1 phone piles on the hardware, with two 12-megapixel rear cameras, Qualcomm's fastest processor (the Snapdragon 835) and a reinforced screen said to withstand "accidental" drops of 4-5 feet -- without needing an extra screen protector on top.

It's a more premium Moto phone made for Motorola's snap-on magnetic Mods, compared to the likable midrange Z2 Play, which costs a lot less.

It's also the priciest model, coming in at $730 through $810, depending on the carrier (that averages to about $800). Motorola didn't announce UK or Australian pricing, but that converts to about £615 or AU$1,000.

Price could be the Z2 Force's biggest hangup if you don't snap it up on a promotional sale. It's the most expensive of these four high-end phones, and that's mostly due to the Shatter Shield screen tech that promises to ward off cracks and shattering when it fumbles from your hands. The Moto Mod compatibility also makes it unique compared to the S8, G6 and U11 -- but remember that if you don't buy the Z2 Force as part of a bundle, you'll also be paying for those Mods.

The Z2 Force's two rear cameras and fast Qualcomm chipset help it keep pace with the competition (the squeezable HTC U11 sticks to one lens and the LG G6 uses a slightly slower processor). You can add more storage to the Z2 Force's generous 64GB or 128GB options (this varies by region).

Like the Galaxy S8, it'll be able to ride on the fastest Gigabit-class LTE networks once the carriers are ready to deploy them. That makes the Z2 Force future-proof when it comes to getting the fastest network speeds.

There are some downsides, too. Unlike the others, the Z2 Force is merely splash-proof, not fully water-resistant, and it has the smallest battery capacity of the bunch. But of course we won't know how battery life compares to the others until we get a chance to test it.

That goes for the Z2 Force's performance across the board, from the camera to the real-world dropability of its lauded screen. Until then, we'll leave you with the full hardware specs below, and update this story after some thorough testing.