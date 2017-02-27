The Latest New Products Must-See

Moto G5 Plus specs vs. Moto G5, Huawei Honor 6X, Nokia 6

Lenovo's two new Moto G phones compared to other supercheap-but-good Android handsets.

Moto is once again out to prove that a budget phone doesn't have to be bad. Its 2017 refresh brings us the Lenovo Moto G5 Plus and Moto G5, a pair of metal handsets with 5.2 and 5-inch screens, respectively, and some newer tech under the hood compared to last year's models.

We've spent a little time with these polished puppies, which continue to keep prices remarkably low. But the Moto phones aren't alone. They'll go up against other bargain buys, like the Huawei Honor 6X, which boasts metal hardware and dual-camera setup, and the basic edition of the Nokia 6 (there's a special edition, too), which marks the first time that Android software has ever officially made it on a phone bearing Nokia's name.

We won't know which of these four gives you the best deal until we test them, but until then, we can line up the specs to see where we think Moto may triumph or trip. Both Moto G5 and G5 Plus have smaller screens than Huawei and Nokia's handsets, but they also have sharper resolutions.

Moto's G5 Plus performance should be pretty good -- it has a midrange, not entry-level chipset. And the two Moto phones will have a splash-proof advantage. The Honor 6X will likely be the G5 Plus' toughest opponent. We look forward to their two head-to-head tussle.

See the specs comparison below to compare the numbers.

Lenovo Moto G5 Plus Lenovo Moto G5 Huawei Honor 6X Nokia 6
Display size, resolution 5.2-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.5-inch, 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
Pixel density 424ppi 440ppi 403ppi 403ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.9x2.9x0.3 inches 5.7x2.9x0.37 inches 5.9x3x0.3 inches 6.06x2.98x0.33 inches
Dimensions (Millimeters) 150.2x74x7.7 mm 144.3x73x9.5 mm 151x76x8.2 mm 154x75.8x8.4 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.5 oz, 155g 5.1 oz, 145g 5.7 oz, 162g TBA
Mobile software Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Android 6.0 Marshmallow Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Camera 12-megapixel 13-megapixel 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel 16-megapixel
Front-facing camera 5-megapixel 5-megapixel 8-megapixel 8-megapixel
Video capture 1080p 1080p 1080p TBA
Processor 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 2.1GHz octa-core Huawei Kirin 655 1.3GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
Storage 16GB, 32GB, 64GB (varies by region) 16GB, 32GB (varies by region) 32GB 32GB / 64GB
RAM 2GB or 4GB, based on region 2GB or 3GB, based on region 3GB 3GB
Expandable storage 128GB 128GB 128GB 128GB
Battery 3,000mAh (nonremovable) 2,800mAh (removable) 3,340 mAh (nonremovable) 3,000mAh
Fingerprint sensor Below screen Below screen Back cover Yes, location TBA
Connector Micro-USB Micro-USB Micro-USB Micro-USB
Special features Dual-SIM, splash-proof Dual-SIM, splash-proof Dual-SIM N/A
Price off-contract (USD) $229 (32GB); $299 (64GB) N/A $250 Converts to about $240
Price (GBP) £259 (32GB) £169 (16GB, 2GB RAM); £179 (16GB, 3GB RAM) £225 Converts to about £195
Price (AUD) Converts to about AU$300 (32GB) Converts to about AU$290 (16GB) N/A Converts to about AU$315
