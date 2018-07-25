Motiv Ring now runs with Android

Sarah Tew/CNET

Android and Google Fit syncing can now work with Motiv Ring, the basic but tiny fitness tracker.

The Motive Ring measures steps, sleep, resting and active heart rate. It syncs to your phone via Bluetooth. We complained about the lack of Android support in our Motiv Ring review, and it seems we weren't the only ones. Android and Google Fit support were the top requests from users.

In its announcement, Motiv only listed compatibility with a handful of Samsung and Google phones: Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S8, S8+, S9, S9+, Note 5, and Note 8, and Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. And, according to the company, those are the only supported devices.

Updated 11:40 a.m. ET with clarification on device support.