These were the most popular headphones on CNET last month (February 2017)

Headphones are a popular product category on CNET, and sometimes people ask me for a simple list of the most popular models.

I can't tell you what people are actually buying -- that's up to folks like NPD Group, which tracks online and brick-and-mortar sales everywhere, not just at CNET -- but I do know how much traffic our headphone reviews get.

With that in mind, here's a look at the most popular headphone reviews on CNET for the month of February 2017. Not surprisingly, since we've been doing more wireless headphone reviews as the market has shifted toward wireless, every headphone on the list is wireless.

1. Beats by Dre BeatsX

2. Bose SoundSport Wireless

3. Bose QuietComfort 35

4. Doppler Labs Here One

5. Apple AirPods

6. Jaybird X3