Most Facebook users in US still loyal to social networking giant, poll finds

US Facebook users appear unfazed by revelations a political consultancy improperly received data from millions of user profiles without their permission.

User loyalty remains high with users of the social network, according to a Reuters/Ipsos online poll released Sunday that found about half of Facebook's American users hadn't recently changed the amount that they used the site. Indeed, another quarter said they were using it more.

Cambridge Analytica is the consultancy at the center of a scandal that's stirred up two national governments and Facebook, the world's largest social network. Facebook banned the consultancy in March, saying it had improperly received data from as many as 87 million user profiles. The controversy prompted Congress to summon Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Washington for testimony last month, an appearance that made headlines around the world.

Cambridge Analytica has denied wrongdoing but said the controversy weighed on its business announced last week it had decided to shut down.

Only a quarter of users polled said they were using Facebook less recently, had stopped using it or deleted their account. The results come more than a month after another Reuters poll found that fewer Americans trust Facebook to obey US privacy laws. The social network was trusted to obey laws that protect people's personal information by 41 percent of Americans, compared with 66 percent who said they trust Amazon, 62 percent who trust Google, 60 percent for Microsoft and 47 percent for Yahoo.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

