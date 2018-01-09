Moshi intros eye-catching Avanti Air wireless headphone

Enlarge Image Moshi

A couple of years ago Moshi came out with an on-ear wired headphone called the Avanti that had an eye-catching design. Now it's cut the cord on that headphone and released the new Avanti Air wireless on-ear headphones. They're available now for $300. No word yet on international pricing, but that roughly converts to AU$380 or £220.

The Avanti Air looks very similar to the wired Avanti, with a stainless steel headband and soft leatherette ear cups that Moshi says "are angled at 14 degrees to fit the contour of your head perfectly." I thought the Avanti was very comfortable for an on-ear model and the Air should be, too.

Aside from the sleek design Moshi is touting the new headphone's 27-hour battery life (that's very good) and the built-in microphone's Clear Voice technology, which the company says "provides exceptionally clear speech quality during personal or business calls, even in noisy environments."

Moshi says the Avanti Air has ear cup controls that allow you to adjust volume, play/pause/skip songs, and access Siri or Google Assistant.

The original wired Avanti sounded good but was also pretty pricey when it first launched (it's now down to $200). I'll let you know how this new wireless version compares to other premium on-ear wireless headphones as soon as I get a chance to try it.

Key specs:

Stainless steel headband and soft leatherette earcups



40-millimeter XR40 "extreme-resolution" drivers

Over 27 hours of playtime

15-minute quick-charge gives you four hours of playtime

Built-in microphone



Optimized voice calls with Clear Voice technology

Share music wirelessly with Moshi's DJ4two feature, which streams music to a second Moshi headset for simultaneous listening with a friend

$300, roughly AU$380 or £220

