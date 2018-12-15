Mortal Kombat 11 might add Spawn as playable character

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Mortal Kombat 11 added a little visceral action to last week's Game Awards 2018, and we might already know about one of the guest fighters.

Spawn creator and comic book legend Todd McFarlane suggested that the character might be coming to the fighting game when a fan asked him about it during a Reddit AMA on Thursday.

"I believe he's on his way… " McFarlane replied.

Spawn is a CIA agent who's betrayed by his allies and wakes up in hell after his death, then gives up his soul to return as a gloriously '90s demonic being.

He'd certainly fit the franchise, which is so violent that the 1992 original led to Congressional hearings on video games. The last entry in the series, 2016's Mortal Kombat X, included Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, a Predator, a Xenomorph from Alien and Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre as guests.

Spawn was previously a playable guest character in the Xbox version of 2003's Soul Calibur 2.

Jamie Foxx is set to play the antihero in an upcoming movie reboot, McFarlane's directorial debut -- which could make for a nice cross-promotion with Mortal Kombat 11. Previously, the character has appeared in an animated series and a 1997 live-action film starring Michael Jai White.

We don't know when the new movie will be out, but Mortal Kombat 11 wants you to get over here on April 23 when it hits PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

Neither developer NetherRealm Studios nor McFarlane immediately responded to requests for comment.