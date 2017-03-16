Over 33M records leaked from US corporate database

Enlarge Image Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

More than 33 million unique email addresses and other contact information were leaked from a huge commercial corporate database, according to an exclusive report from ZDNet, a sister site of CNET.

Marketers use the database to contact current and prospective customers. It contains information -- such as names, job titles and functions, work email addresses and phone numbers -- on employees of thousands of companies and government agencies, including the US Department of Defense, the US Postal Service and US Army, ZDNet reported Wednesday.

It's still unclear how the data was exposed. A spokesperson for Dun & Bradstreet, a business services agent that owns the database, told ZDNet that the database wasn't "accessed or exposed" through the company's system. Dun & Bradstreet didn't immediatly respond to CNET's request for comment.

