More tech companies pursue action against Trump immigration ban

President Trump's immigration ban may face even more legal challenges from the tech world.
A group of tech companies is expected to meet Tuesday to discuss supporting a lawsuit challenging Trump's new executive order, Reuters reported. The order temporarily bars citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries and all refugees from entering the US.
GitHub called together Tuesday's meeting, with Google, Netflix and Airbnb among the companies invited, the publication said. Representatives for all four companies didn't respond to a request for comment.
The meeting appears to keep up the tech industry's position as one of the most vocal opponents to the ban, with a wide variety of tech leaders speaking out against it. Following those statements, several tech companies appear to be pursuing additional actions, including a protest by Google employees Monday, as well as Amazon and Expedia supporting the Washington State attorney general's lawsuit against the ban. Microsoft, too, said it was providing support for the state's suit.
The Trump administration said the ban was necessary to protect Americans and evaluate the country's screening and vetting procedures. Representatives for the White House didn't respond to a request for comment.
The sharp disagreement doesn't bode well for the relationship between Trump's administration and the tech industry, after Trump and major tech leaders met last month to find ways to work together.
On Tuesday, the group of companies will discuss filing an amicus briefing attached to a lawsuit against Trump's order. An amicus briefing is a statement offering arguments or information to a judge by a party that's not a defendant or plaintiff. It's not clear what lawsuit the briefing would be attached to.
In addition to the Washington State suit, the Council on American-Islamic Relations also filed a separate suit against the ban.
Election 2016
It's election year, when candidates hit the campaign trail and craft sound bites they hope will win votes while attacking the opposition. More than ever, 2016 will be the year the politicians, pundits, pollsters and people turn to Facebook, Twitter and other social media to deliver their messages. CNET News' reporters will be there to help you cut through the noise and figure out what they're really talking about.
-
Jan 31More tech companies pursue action against Trump immigration ban
-
Jan 31Amazon's Jeff Bezos promises to fight Trump's immigration ban
-
Jan 31Here's what tech has to say about Trump's immigration ban
-
Jan 30Tech calls Trump immigration ban 'bigotry' and 'un-American'