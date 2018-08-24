More Great British Baking Show seasons coming to Netflix

Enlarge Image Netflix

Get out those KitchenAid mixers and start whipping up a Victoria sponge. New seasons of the beloved Great British Baking Show are coming to Netflix.

That's the good news. The bad news for some is that the new seasons don't include judge Mary Berry and witty hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, though judge Paul Hollywood is still dishing out decisions.

British TV personality Prue Leith has joined Hollywood as a judge, and the new presenters are comedian/actors Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.

The show moved from Britain's BBC to its Channel 4, and lost Berry, Giedroyc and Perkins in the changeover.

Netflix will air the first new season beginning Aug. 31 -- it aired in the UK last year as season 8. (Great British Baking Show fans know that trying to figure out the US-to-UK season numbers is tougher than keeping your pastry from having a soggy bottom.)

Later in 2018, Netflix will show UK season 9, and in fall 2019, the service will show UK season 10. UK seasons 4-7, all Mary Berry/Sue/Mel seasons, are already available.

There's still more. Two-episode specials are coming each holiday season in 2018, 2019 and 2020, and UK season 3, which was shot in 2012, will also arrive later in 2018.