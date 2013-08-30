More Galaxy Gear spec rumours arise

While we're only going to be waiting another five days until we know the facts on the Samsung Galaxy Gear smart watch, the rumour mill isn't slowing down.

According to AmongTech, the Gear may be running Jelly Bean and have a 2.5-inch screen with a 320x320 resolution.

Inside, the processor is being tipped as a 1.5GHz dual core, with 1GB of RAM. Even more unusually, the new crop of rumours suggest that it may have a 4-megapixel camera with 720p video recording. All that is topped off with a 10-hour battery life.

Of course, this is still all just idle speculation, although the Gear companion app from earlier certainly looks like the real deal.

The Galaxy Gear may show its true colours in Berlin on 4 September, but it'll be a while after that until we know whether Samsung can convince consumers that a smart watch is what they need.