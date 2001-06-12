More cuts at Verizon?

More job cuts are coming to Verizon Communications, its chief executive said Monday. The company, which is the No. 1 U.S. wireless provider, had announced in February it would eliminate about 10,000 jobs through attritions and layoffs.

But speaking this morning to a conference in Manhattan, Verizon Communications Co-Chief Executive Charles Lee said more job cuts might be coming. A spokesman for Verizon stressed that the company has yet to finalize its decision on how many more jobs would be eliminated.