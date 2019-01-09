Mophie Juice Pack Access battery case coming soon to latest iPhones

Mophie will soon have a new battery case for the latest iPhones.
The Juice Pack Access is set to ship before the end of March and has a built-in battery, wireless charging capabilities and is cut out at the bottom so you can use the Lighting port to plug the Lightning EarPods -- or any other Lightning headphones. At $120, it definitely qualifies as a premium battery case. (No word on international pricing but we'll add it as soon as we get it).
The new design seems like a nice step forward for Mophie battery cases. It's also worth noting that while you can charge both your case and phone by laying them on a Qi-enabled wireless charging pad, you can also charge the case via USB-C. A cable is included.
Key features
- Full access to Lightning port
- Priority+ charging will pass wireless and wired power to the iPhone first
- Equipped with a built-in wireless receiver and transmitter
- Can charge your phone with any Qi-enabled wireless charger, including Mophie's Charge Stream products
- USB-C input for wired charging
- Users may also charge the iPhone via the Lightning input
- Reduced height profile with dimensions more like a traditional case
- 2,200mAh battery for XS Max version
- Available during Q1 2019 for $120
- Comes in a variety of colors, including black, stone, gold, and dark red for the iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS/X, and black, blue, and red for the iPhone XR
