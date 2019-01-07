Moona controls your pillow temp for better zzzs at CES 2019

Moona

Startup Moona wants you to get a better night's sleep. But rather than a smart mattress or any of the other standard sleep sensors we've come across, it's planning to change the temperature of your pillow.

Moona's system includes a water pump that goes on your nightstand. Use the controls on the water pump to adjust Moona to one of three possible temperature settings. Moona says it can range in temp from roughly 71 to 97 degrees Fahrenheit, claiming that the area around your head and neck is a "key body heat exchanger."

In addition to acting as a water pump, it has built-in sensors that are supposed to keep an eye on ambient light, temperature and humidity in the room. It's Bluetooth enabled too, so it can connect to the Moona app.

The pump looks like a smart speaker, but it's designed to send water to Moona's pillow pad. The pillow pad consists of a plastic layer that holds the water. It doesn't sound very cozy, but Moona says the plastic is "surrounded by memory foam for comfort." A motion sensor on the pad is supposed to monitor your sleep.

Use the app to select your preferred temperatures and to see how you're sleeping at night.

