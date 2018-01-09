Monster new iSport wireless sports headphones add voice control feature

Enlarge Image Monster

Monster's iSport line is one of its most popular headphone lines and the company has announced a few new additions to it: The wireless iSport Victory X ($150), totally wireless AirLinks iSport and the updated iSport Victory 2 ($100). All three now offer MonsterTalk, a voice control feature powered by Melody.

Monster says both new iSport Victory models have advanced Bluetooth technology with 20-bit audio processing, "a dramatic improvement over 16-bit processing for noticeably better audio performance."

With the company's new 4-button voice control feature you single tap on the fourth button to get instant access to the headphone's voice control feature that gives you quick access to premium music streaming services. You can tell your headphones to access iHeartRadio, Spotify Premium, Tidal, NPR news briefs and iTunes local music.

The iSport Victory 2 simply has feature and performance enhancements while the iSport Victory X and AirLinks iSport are totally new.

Monster says the iSport Victory X delivers up to 24 hours of battery life (it has dual batteries in the neckband). All the new iSport models are sweatproof and waterproof. They're due to ship this spring.

