Monopoly for Millennials is seriously irritating some people

Monopoly for Millennials is a real board game from Hasbro. Instead of vying to build hotels on expensive land like Park Place and Boardwalk, players win by racking up life experiences like attending a meditation retreat or rescuing an animal. Not everyone is happy about it.

Millennials are usually defined as the generation born between the early '80s and late '90s. They grew up during a time of rapid technology changes and now face issues dealing with student debt and a lack of home equity.

The game, which is currently only available in US Walmart stores, is dividing people online.

The in-your-face game design may have something to do with it. The tagline reads, "Forget real estate. You can't afford it anyway." The back of the box declares, "Adulting is hard." The Monopoly mascot character of Uncle Pennybags is holding a to-go coffee cup while wearing earphones and taking a selfie.

With references to thrift shops, vegan bistros, hashtags and yoga, the game is playing every millennial stereotype angle it can think of. Some folks find this extremely funny. Others, not so much.

A Walmart website user named Adam titled a five-star review with "It's a joke you hardasses, lighten up." "It's not Baby Boomer propaganda, it's not saying millenials are terrible people, its just a game that makes light of the current millennial media trend. It's a fun work of satire, enjoy it. I got a good laugh out of it myself," the review says.

Monopoly for Millennials may be divisive, but it's just the latest in a long line of specialty Monopoly games that have embraced everything from Fortnite to outright cheating in the game.

Hasbro has not yet responded to a request for comment.

