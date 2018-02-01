Monopoly Cheaters Edition rewards your dishonest loser friends

Hasbro

Send the link to this story to your cousin Molly, the one who always slipped a few extra hundred-dollar bills from the bank in Monopoly and maybe palmed a few hotels when you weren't looking. Game company Hasbro is now coming out with a Cheaters Edition of Monopoly, complete with handcuffs.

Hasbro reports that nearly half of all Monopoly players try to cheat (maybe just because the game is so dang long otherwise). They steal money and houses, remain silent when landing on someone's pricey property, move their token a different number of spaces than the dice say, and make up rules (that extra cash for Free Parking tradition is the best).

"Hasbro has finally decided to embrace our less-than-honest fans," the company said in a statement.

In the Monopoly Cheaters Edition, players who successfully cheat earn rewards. There's no one designated banker, so stealing from the bank is easier than ever, and players who move more spaces than they rolled, or cheat in other ways, get money or a hotel if no one sees them cheating before the next person's turn.

But if someone spots a player cheating, there are penalties. Cheaters who are caught might have to go to jail, go directly to jail, do not pass go, do not collect $200. Or they might be physically chained to the gameboard (the game includes a set of handcuffs) until they pay to be let out, or another player gets sent to jail.

The game comes out in the fall, and will sell for $19.99 (£14.09, AU$24.82).