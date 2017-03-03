Moment Photo Case coming for the Google Pixel

Moment

Already funded at about 82 percent with 36 more days to go, as promised Moment has expanded its Photo Case Kickstarter from just iPhones to support the Google Pixel and Pixel XL.

The case will allow you to mount Moment's lenses on those phones for wide- and telephoto views. Sadly, no combo photo/battery case is in sight for Google's devices like there are for the iPhone. The Photo case has a physical shutter button.

You can expect to see them this summer -- it's slated to ship out to early backers in June. Given all the Kickstarter it-may-never-happen caveats, of course. Like the others, it starts at $30, though there are early-bird discounts.