Modern Family to finish its last season in 2020

Tony Rivetti/Getty

In the words of the great Phil Dunphy: "I've always said that if my son thinks of me as one of his idiot friends, I've succeeded as a dad."

Modern Family has taught us a lot. How to bring a family together with inappropriate songs. How to make Halloween scary with an attempted American accent. How to handle your runaway child at Disneyland.

Sadly, those highly useful life lessons, delivered in heartwarming sitcom form, are coming to an end. Modern Family, which is currently airing its 10th season on ABC, will end after its 11th season airing in 2019 to 2020.

"Chris and Steve have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history," said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment in a statement Tuesday, referring to creators Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd.

"In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won't want to miss."

Cast member Jesse Tyler Ferguson tweeted a sad goodbye following the news: "Will be hard to say goodbye. Love my family."

Will be hard to say goodbye. Love my family. ❤️ @ModernFam https://t.co/9RxSBbwAoC — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) February 5, 2019

In its 10-year run (it premiered in 2009), Modern Family has racked up a pile of awards, including 22 Emmys and a Golden Globe for best TV series, comedy or musical.

In saying goodbye to the Dunphy family, we again turn to the wisdom of Phil: "Always keep the rhythm in your feet and a little party in your shoulders."