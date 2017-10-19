Mod your phone with an Alexa for double the assistants

Motorola

Because one voice assistant isn't enough, Amazon and Motorola announced the Moto Smart Speaker on Wednesday.

It's one of the many mods available for the Moto Z, Motorola's attempt at making hardware add-ons for phones cool. You can add on better cameras, batteries, projectors, and now, a new voice assistant.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Motorola announced the Moto Smart Speaker with Amazon's Alexa, the voice assistant that has found its way into millions of homes. It'll have all the same features that the Echo has.

Because Motorola's phones run on Android, it also has access to Google's voice assistant, which carries out mostly the same functions.

You can install it on your Moto Z by snapping it on the phone's back, and it's expected to have up to 15 hours of battery life. The add-on will be available for $149.99, starting in November.