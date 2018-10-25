Mobvoi announces TicWatch C2 and AirPod-like TicPods Free

Mobvoi

Mobvoi hosted its LookUp event on Oct. 24, where it announced two new products: the TicWatch C2 smartwatch and TicPods Free wireless earbuds.

Mobvoi is a Chinese company focused on AI, but it's also known for its various wearables and tech products like the TicWatch Pro and TicHome Mini.

The newly announced TicWatch C2 is an upgrade from the previous TicWatch Classic. It keeps a similar design to a traditional watch, but runs Wear OS and has access to a range of apps and watch faces through the Google Play store.

The TicWatch C2 has real leather straps and stainless steel watch fronts. It comes in three colors: black, platinum and rose gold. The rose gold TicWatch C2 is actually the brands thinnest watch yet and is built for slimmer wrists. The smartwatch also comes with NFC support (so you can use it for Google Pay) as well as health/fitness features and voice assistant compatibility through Google Assistant.

You can preorder the TicWatch C2 now on Mobvoi's website, with a full release on Dec. 6. It retails at £180/$200 (about AU$330).

Mobvoi also announced availability of the TicPods Free. The wireless earbuds had a successful run on Indiegogo and are now available to the public.

The TicPods Free are pretty similar to Apple's AirPods, with touch functions that can control your music or respond to phone calls. They are compatible with both Android phones and iPhones, and come in white, blue and red.

The TicPods Free cost £120/$130 (about AU$220) and can be purchased online.