Mobile game Vainglory to host $140K tournament in Singapore

Photo by James Martin/CNET

Who says competitive gaming needs to be done on powerful PCs and huge displays? Not Super Evil Megacorp, the creators behind Vainglory.

The iOS and Android battle arena game, which features three-versus-three matchups, will see 12 teams from around the world heading down to the sunny island state of Singapore to compete for the world champion title and a $140,000 prize pool on December 14 to 17.

This is an increase from last year's $120,000 competition, which was held in Hollywood. The move to host the championships in Singapore has an interesting backstory -- Singapore was the first country where the beta of Vainglory, then called Kindred, was launched.

Mobile battle arena games have quickly become a hit. Players can easily dive in anytime for a quick 20 minute fix, compared to desktop mutiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games which can sometimes last more than an hour. And mobile game growth is quickly growing, with revenue possibly hitting $48 billion by 2020, according to reports.

Vainglory isn't the only player in the market, nor is it the biggest. In China, Tencent's Honor of Kings has 50 million active players, compared with Vainglory's 1.5 million. The Chinese-based game is so popular that younger players get restricted playtime. One pair of parents even named their daughter after the game. No, not a character in the game. The game itself.

Apart from the competition, Vainglory will also debut a new five-versus-five mode, which will likely change up how the game is played to be more in line with traditional desktop MOBAs such as DoTA 2 and League of Legends.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition.

Star Wars at 40: Join us in celebrating the many ways the Force-filled sci-fi saga has impacted our lives.