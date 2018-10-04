MLB playoffs: When baseball's postseason starts, the matchups and more

After 162 games, over six long months, Major League Baseball's regular season has drawn to a close and its division champs and wild card winners have been crowned. Here's what you need to know to tune into baseball's postseason.

Who's in?

The American League division winners:

AL East: Boston Red Sox



Boston Red Sox AL Central: Cleveland Indians



Cleveland Indians AL West: Houston Astros



Houston Astros Wild Card: New York Yankees vs. Oakland A's



The winner of the Wild Card Game will play the Red Sox in one division series, and the Indians and Astros will face off in the other division series.

The National League division winners:

NL East: Atlanta Braves



Atlanta Braves NL Central: Milwaukee Brewers



Milwaukee Brewers NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers



Los Angeles Dodgers Wild Card: Colorado Rockies



The Rockies, who beat the Cubs on Tuesday in the NL Wild Card game, will advance to play the Brewers, and the Braves and Dodgers will play in the other NLDS.

What's the postseason schedule look like?

The American League Wild Card game between the Yankees and A's is Wednesday, Oct. 3.

The division series -- ALDS and NLDS -- begin on Thursday, Oct. 4.

The next round is the League Championship Series. The NLCS begins on Friday, Oct. 12. The ALCS begins on Saturday, Oct. 13.

The World Series begins Tuesday, Oct. 23. If it goes the distance, Game 7 of the World Series will take play on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

How can I watch on TV?

The NL Wild Card game was on ESPN, but the rest of the playoff games will be broadcast on Fox, FS1, TBS or the MLB Network.

The NLDS is on FS1 or MLB Network, and the NLCS is on Fox or FS1.

The ALDS and ALCS is on TBS.

The World Series is on Fox.

How can I watch online?

You can watch on apps from Fox and TBS or a streaming service. Let's review your cord-cutting options for livestreaming postseason baseball.

Sling TV

Sling TV's $40-a-month Orange + Sling Blue package includes Fox, FS1, TBS and ESPN, but not MLB Network. Check out this Sling TV support page to see if you can get a live feed of your local Fox affiliate. In many markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from the local networks.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $45-a-month Access plan includes Fox, FS1, TBS and ESPN. Its $50-a-month Core plan adds MLB Network. Channel lineups vary by region, so check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page.

DirectTV Now

DirectTV Now's $40-a-month package includes Fox, but the usual caveat applies: Check the channel lineup in your area to make sure you can watch your local TV stations live. The cheapest $40-a-month plan also includes FS1, TBS and ESPN, but you'll need to bump up to the $55-a-month plan to get MLB Network.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes Fox, FS1, TBS and ESPN, but not MLB Network. For games on Fox, you'll need to check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $40 a month and offers live, local feeds of the major networks, including Fox. If you live in a market where you can get YouTube TV, then you can likely get a live feed of Fox, but there are exceptions. It also includes FS1, TBS, MLB Network and ESPN. Get the details about YouTube TV's available networks here.

FuboTV

Sports-centric streaming service FuboTV includes a live feed of Fox in dozens of markets along with FS1 and TBS (but not ESPN or MLB Network). FuboTV costs $40 for the first month before jumping up to $45 a month.

All of the above streaming services offer a free, seven-day trial.

Fox Sports Go and Watch TBS apps

You can stream live with either the Fox Sports Go app or Watch TBS app, but you will need to authenticate your account to prove you're a pay TV subscriber.

MLB.com At Bat app

The MLB.com At Bat app is great for watching out-of-market baseball games during the regular season, but it's less useful for tuning into baseball's postseason, because you must be a subscriber to a participating pay TV provider. The list is short and can be found here. If you're a subscriber to one of the pay TV providers listed, the Postseason Package will run you $25. To sweeten the deal, the Postseason Package includes spring training games next year.

Over-the-air antenna

If you just want to watch the World Series on Fox, you can do so with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few, cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas.