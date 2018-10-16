MIT to push the rise of AI with new college, $1B funding

Christopher Harting/MIT

On Monday, MIT announced that it's spearheading the evolution of AI by committing $1 billion to fund AI and computing research.

In the announcement, MIT details its new Stephen A. Schwarzman College of Computing, which is slated to open in September 2019. The college is named after the CEO and co-founder of Blackstone, a private equity firm. Schwarzman donated $350 million to MIT to make the new college possible.

The Schwarzman College of Computing is intended to be "an interdisciplinary hub" for work in computer science, AI, data science, and related fields. The research conducted there will focus on breakthroughs in AI, as well as its ethical applications.

AI is being used more and more in our daily lives. It has manifested in the rise of smart assistants and connected homes, as well as advancements in tech that border on science fiction -- like Google Duplex.

Schwarzman shared a few words about AI in the MIT announcement: