Motorcycle chases, rock climbing, brutal beatdowns, swinging from ropes, roof-hopping and jumping onto a flying helicopter are all in a day's work for Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), all of which fans can see in the new trailer for "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" -- which debuted during the Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.

In the new trailer, we see Hunt and his Impossible Missions Force (IMF) team (played by Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames), along with a few familiar allies (played by Rebecca Ferguson and Michelle Monaghan), race against time to fix yet another mission gone wrong. This time all of Hunt's past good intentions have come back to haunt him.

In true "Mission: Impossible" fashion, there are plenty of action shots of Cruise putting himself in danger -- including dangling precariously on a flying helicopter as it appears to be crashing.

The movie also stars Sean Harris, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Cavill and Angela Bassett.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" opens on July 27 in the US and UK, and Aug. 2 in Australia.