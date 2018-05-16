Mission Impossible: Fallout gets a new trailer

The new Mission: Impossible - Fallout trailer has finally landed and it's full of stunts, explosions and shots of Tom Cruise doing ridiculously dangerous things.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible - Fallout is the sixth Mission Impossible film in the franchise. Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt, as do a few other familiar faces including Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Alec Baldwin as Alan Hunley, and Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell.

The film opens on July 27 in the US and UK, and on Aug. 2 in Australia.