Mini Commodore 64 is coming to North America on October 9

In case you missed it, last September Retro Games announced it was going to put out a mini version of 1982's Commodore 64 called the THEC64 Mini. The system actually shipped in Europe earlier this year, and is finally coming to North America on October 9, just in time for the holiday season. It's available for preorder now for $70.

Half the size of the original version, it comes come with 64 preinstalled licensed games including Impossible Mission II, Boulder Dash, Jumpman, Pitstop II and Speedball II: Brutal Deluxe that may bring back some fond memories if you were born in the '60s or early '70s. Perhaps because it's too retro, it doesn't have quite the same kind of appeal as Nintendo's NES Classic or SNES Classic mini consoles, which sold out quickly at launch.

You can actually buy the C64 Mini now on Amazon if you're willing to pay a premium (it's about double the list price). User reviews on Amazon UK, where the product costs £65, are decidely mixed.

We'll let you know whether it's worth $70 as soon as we get our hands on a review sample. Personally, I'm waiting for the Tandy Radio Shack TRS-80 Mini. Alas, that isn't available yet.

