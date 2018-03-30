Millions of MyFitnessPal accounts hacked, Under Armour says

Under Armour on Thursday said an "unauthorized party" had grabbed information including usernames, email addresses and hashed passwords, from about 150 million MyFitnessPal accounts. Hashed passwords have been converted to a string of numbers and letters that can't be reversed.

The company said it began sending emails and in-app messages to the mobile app's users on Thursday, four days after discovering the breach, which occurred in late February.

"The affected data did not include government-issued identifiers (such as Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers), which the company does not collect from users," Under Armour said in a statement. "Payment card data was also not affected because it is collected and processed separately."

MyFitnessPal is among the more popular apps used to track diet and exercise for fitness and weight goals.

Under Armour said it's working with "leading data security firms" and "coordinating with law enforcement authorities."

All MyFitnessPal users will have to change their passwords, the company said.

More information about the breach can be found here.