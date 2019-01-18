Miley Cyrus cracks viral-egg jokes to debunk pregnancy rumor

The viral Instagram egg has achieved peak pop-culture saturation now that singer Miley Cyrus has used it to take on a tabloid paper.

The Daily Mail posted a story Wednesday saying Cyrus and her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, are reportedly expecting their first child.

The paper had to update its initial article when Cyrus called the Daily Mail out on Twitter. She chose the egg famous for being Instagram's most-liked post as her vehicle of communication.

I’m not “ Egg-xpecting” but it’s “Egg-celent” to hear everyone is so “ Happy For Us” .... we’re happy for us too! “Egg-cited” for this next chapter in our lives.... Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg. pic.twitter.com/uPya87cDSz — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 17, 2019

Cryus cracked a series of egg puns like she was trying to make an omelet.

"I'm not 'Egg-xpecting' but it's 'Egg-celent' to hear everyone is so 'Happy For Us' .... we're happy for us too!" Cyrus wrote. "'Egg-cited' for this next chapter in our lives. Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg."

Just for the record, the egg's name is Eugene. It stole the record for Instagram likes from media personality Kylie Jenner earlier this week. Its post, which just shows a picture of a brown egg, now has over 47.5 million likes.

Even better, Cyrus posted a photo taken from the tabloid's coverage and added an image of the egg with a tongue-wagging mouth on top of her belly. So wait. Does that mean Cyrus is having a love child with the Instagram egg? Now that's a headline worthy of a tabloid.