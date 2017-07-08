Mike Pence ignores NASA's 'Do not touch' sign, Twitter can't cope

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

US Vice President Mike Pence visited NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Thursday and declared that "our nation will return to the moon, and we will put American boots on the face of Mars."

A boots-on-the-ground strategy is always popular. When we're talking about outer space, at least.

You might have thought, therefore, that Pence would have garnered hurrahs across social media.

Instead, it was a Reuters image of him touching a piece of valuable equipment that moved the Twitterati.

The problem was that the equipment was labeled: "Do not touch." Or, in full: "Critical Space Flight Hardware. 'DO NOT TOUCH.'"

Yes, the critical words were in inverted commas. On the other hand, they were in capital letters, so must have been important.

And so the tweets flowed. Some were polite.

Some were decidedly more cutting, even offering reasons for the vice president's personal proclivities.

Pence tours NASA

Sign:"Do not touch"

He can't stop, touches anyway

This is why Mother won't let him alone with girlspic.twitter.com/hoFwZkhgw6 — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) July 7, 2017

sign: Do Not Touch!

Pence: *touches*

Mother: This is why you are not allowed to dine with ladies. pic.twitter.com/m5EeofAf9q — TSD (@TGSD64) July 7, 2017

And then there were those who just couldn't cope with it all.

He wanted his own orb moment pic.twitter.com/SE14czbsUq — Jim DePaolis (@wecanbanewforce) July 7, 2017

There were even those who powers of observation reached celestial levels. For example, Coy Woodward, an iOS developer for BMW, posted this:

This looks like an appalled face. pic.twitter.com/njIygeTZyT — Coy Woolard (@coylums) July 7, 2017

I contacted NASA to ask what the internal reactions were to the vice president's hands-on approach to critical equipment. I will update, should I receive word. And Pence's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sometimes, it's hard not to touch when we see fascinating things. How many times have we sat in museums on chairs that enjoy discreet signs such as "DO NOT SIT HERE"?

When you get this up close and personal to something that might propel a human to the great beyond, you surely want to commune with it, if only for a brief second. Then you can tell your friends you had a hand in the space mission.

Those who feel the space mission has rather lost its way in the last, say, 30 years, will at least be heartened to hear any positive words about space exploration at all.

In his speech, the vice president explained: "President Trump's vision for space, though, is much larger than NASA alone. Our president is transforming our entire space policy to seize the opportunities of the 21st century and unleash the infinite potential of the cosmos for the American people."

This is vital. After all, we're going to have to escape this planet very soon. We need somewhere else to go. It's all hands to the pump.

