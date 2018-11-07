Midterm election 2018: the memes are winning our vote

Twitter

In the year 2018, elections are something of a tech story, thanks to the impact of social media and the potential, terrifying effects of hackers getting involved. But on Twitter right now, reactions to the US midterm elections, which many are framing as a referendum on Donald Trump's first years in office, are largely being expressed in memes.

Since Wednesday, the meme about voting in 2016 vs. voting in 2018 seems to be getting the most traction.

Me voting in 2016 versus me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/bpwb2DexAS — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 versus me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/MzbrvPEoxd — Santosh Hari 🤔 (@_s_hari) November 6, 2018

Me voting in 2016 versus me voting in 2018. pic.twitter.com/T9XepG4ubw — Matt Fowler (@TheMattFowler) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/wM8l1uGvLe — Jennifer Reitman (@JenniferReitman) November 5, 2018

me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/Yj3AoaYuHi — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 6, 2018

me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/TzyxzRf3nq — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 6, 2018

Me voting in 2016 compared to me voting today @HamillHimself pic.twitter.com/6kkowrcljC — Isaiah Johnson (@IsaiahJ_17) November 6, 2018

me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/oI7VLBRito — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) November 5, 2018

Ah yes, the world we inhabit has changed much in the last two years regardless of which way you swing. We're all different people compared to the ones who voted in 2016.

People are also getting really excited about having voted. Everyone is tweeting selfies with the "I voted" sticker. Elon Musk, for example, stuck his on his forehead:

And of course the internet is having a field day with that one as we speak. The photoshops keep on coming...

The drive to bring more people to the polls this time around has been a huge story, and a huge part of Twitter. As time passes and the results become more clear, that vibe might change. But for now there's seems to be something of a broad joy at taking part in the democratic process. This is a good thing.

Took me 2 trips and a 30 minute line for this one sticker right here. Folks, you may have lines b/c of broken scanners (hence the Eyewitness News van outside my polling place) but be persistent. This is TOO important to sit out! Your voice does matter! #IVoted #VotingRightsAct pic.twitter.com/haKwo2SgTt — Ramona GrossPhillips (@RGPhillips_1803) November 7, 2018

And yes Andrew W.K. I agree.

Voting counts as partying. — ANDREW W.K. (@AndrewWK) November 6, 2018

It's too early to tell at this point how the election is going to go, but we've already seen one flip. Jennifer Wexton took Virginia's 10th congressional district from the incumbent Barbara Comstock.

And a few polls have been released, putting a temperature gauge to the mood of the nation. Brett Kavanaugh being confirmed to the supreme court is front and centre of many voters' minds.

IN Senate exit poll - 50 percent say Kavanaugh important in their vote and they broke for GOP Braun 55/37. — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) November 7, 2018

And many believe the country is currently on the wrong track.

NEW: 56% say the country is on the "wrong track," according to preliminary exit poll results https://t.co/g4k6HhamCU #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/AQLSLT4dP8 — ABC News (@ABC) November 6, 2018

One stat I found interesting. Early numbers seem to suggest a very, very strong voter turn out. Which is a good thing regardless of the result, regardless of who you voted for.

LATEST UPDATE:



-Early voting points to highest turnout since 1914

-Rep. @NancyPelosi predicts a blue wave

-Voting problems plague precincts across America#tictocnews https://t.co/PBmUT5rgSD — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) November 6, 2018

Also a lot of women are being nominated to the house. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just became the youngest woman ever elected into congress.

Breaking: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just made history & became the youngest woman EVER elected to Congress. #ElectionNight — VOTE BLUE (@metroasheville) November 7, 2018

Get it done ladies!



Ayanna Presley has become the first Black congresswoman in Massachusetts.



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest person ever in the House of Representatives. #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/mtpNsss4Ds — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) November 7, 2018

Stay tuned for more updates.

